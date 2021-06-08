Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite launch in India teased, official date to be revealed tomorrow

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new phone in its Mi 11 series in India. After the launch of the Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra, the Chinese smartphone maker has now announced that the Mi 11 Lite is on its way to India.



Wait no more, the thinnest, lightest and most loaded smartphone of 2021 is here

Date reveal tomorrow at 12PM. RT if you're excited #Mi #Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/d1TOu3v2Kh — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 8, 2021

The news was confirmed by Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director at Xiaomi India through his Twitter handle. Jain has also confirmed that the launch date for the Mi 11 Lite in India will be unveiled tomorrow (June 9) at 12:00 pm (IST).

The Mi 11 Lite is being touted as the “thinnest, lightest and most loaded smartphone of 2021”, touting its sleek form factor and powerful hardware. However, there's looming doubt whether Xiaomi will reveal the 4G or 5G version of the Mi 11 Lite in India.