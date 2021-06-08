MARKET NEWS

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite launch in India teased, official date to be revealed tomorrow

However, there's looming doubt whether Xiaomi will reveal the 4G or 5G version of the Mi 11 Lite in India.

Moneycontrol News
June 08, 2021 / 06:20 PM IST

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new phone in its Mi 11 series in India. After the launch of the Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra, the Chinese smartphone maker has now announced that the Mi 11 Lite is on its way to India.

The news was confirmed by Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director at Xiaomi India through his Twitter handle. Jain has also confirmed that the launch date for the Mi 11 Lite in India will be unveiled tomorrow (June 9) at 12:00 pm (IST).

The Mi 11 Lite is being touted as the “thinnest, lightest and most loaded smartphone of 2021”, touting its sleek form factor and powerful hardware. However, there's looming doubt whether Xiaomi will reveal the 4G or 5G version of the Mi 11 Lite in India.

The Mi 11 Lite 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 780G SoC, while the Mi 11 Lite 4G opts for a Snapdragon 732G chipset. The Mi 11 Lite 4G and 5G both feature a 90Hz AMOLED panel with 1 Billion colours. They also feature a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP sensor at the helm. Both phones pack a 4250 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
TAGS: #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Jun 8, 2021 06:20 pm

