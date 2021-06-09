Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite launch in India confirmed for June 22, touted to be the slimmest phone of 2021

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new mid-range phone in its Mi 11 series in India. The Mi 11 Lite will join the likes of the Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra. The Mi 11 Lite will make its debut in India on June 22 at 12:00 noon.

Xiaomi says the Mi 11 Lite is the “slimmest, the lightest, and the most loaded smartphone of 2021”, suggesting the phone will pack powerful specs for its price in a slim and light chassis.

Previous reports suggest that Xiaomi will unveil the 4G version of the Mi 11 Lite in India and not the 5G model. The difference between the two is that the Mi 11 Lite opts for a Snapdragon 732G SoC, while the Mi 11 Lite gets a Snapdragon 780 chipset. Other specs of both phones are pretty much the same.

The Mi 11 Lite sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 800 nits of peak brightness. The panel supports HDR10 and a 90Hz refresh rate. On the back, the phone boasts a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5 MP telemacro unit. The selfie camera on the front uses a 16 MP sensor. The phone runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12. The Mi 11 Lite packs a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.Beyond the Mi 11 Lite, Xiaomi is also gearing up to launch a new camera accessory for its smart TVs. However, the company has not mentioned when the accessory will be made available.