MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite launch in India confirmed for June 22, touted to be the slimmest phone of 2021

Previous reports suggest that Xiaomi will unveil the 4G version of the Mi 11 Lite in India and not the 5G model.

Moneycontrol News
June 09, 2021 / 04:51 PM IST

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new mid-range phone in its Mi 11 series in India. The Mi 11 Lite will join the likes of the Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra. The Mi 11 Lite will make its debut in India on June 22 at 12:00 noon.

Xiaomi says the Mi 11 Lite is the “slimmest, the lightest, and the most loaded smartphone of 2021”, suggesting the phone will pack powerful specs for its price in a slim and light chassis.

Previous reports suggest that Xiaomi will unveil the 4G version of the Mi 11 Lite in India and not the 5G model. The difference between the two is that the Mi 11 Lite opts for a Snapdragon 732G SoC, while the Mi 11 Lite gets a Snapdragon 780 chipset. Other specs of both phones are pretty much the same.

The Mi 11 Lite sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 800 nits of peak brightness. The panel supports HDR10 and a 90Hz refresh rate. On the back, the phone boasts a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5 MP telemacro unit. The selfie camera on the front uses a 16 MP sensor. The phone runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12. The Mi 11 Lite packs a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
Beyond the Mi 11 Lite, Xiaomi is also gearing up to launch a new camera accessory for its smart  TVs. However, the company has not mentioned when the accessory will be made available.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Jun 9, 2021 04:51 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey