Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite design, specifications leaked; launch alongside Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra on March 29 tipped

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is expected to launch very soon. Rumours of the smartphone’s features and specs have been floating on the web for quite some time. While we wait for the official launch date, a Mi 11 Lite live image has leaked the specifications.

The Mi 11 Lite specifications, as leaked in the live image by XiaomiUI, include a 90Hz OLED 10-bit display. It will have a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner for the front camera.

The 4G variant will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset found on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Review).

Another set of Mi 11 Lite design renders leaked by tipster Sudhanshu reveal that the device will come with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The phone will also come with a triple-camera setup on the back. It will include a 64MP primary camera sensor. It will include an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 5MP tele-macro camera.

As per leaked specs, the phone will weigh approximately 150 grams and be less than 7mm thick. The device will also pack a 4,250 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It will run on Android 11 based MIUI 12 out of the box. The Mi 11 Lite will not have a 3.5mm headphone jack. It will come in Blue, Pink, and Black colour options.

The Mi 11 Lite 4G in Europe will launch with 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage options. There is also a 5G variant rumoured to launch with the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 SoC. It will launch in 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB options. The 5G variant will launch in Green, Yellow, Black colour options.

The smartphone could launch alongside the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra at the Xiaomi annual conference in China on March 29. Live images of the Mi 11 Ultra have already leaked in the past.