Xiaomi Mi 11 launch in India tipped for March 29

Xiaomi Mi 11 was launched in December 2020. The flagship Xiaomi smartphone has been rumoured to launch soon in India. According to a new leak, the Mi 11 India launch date has been confirmed for March 29.



According to the image we got, #Xiaomi will launch #Mi11 on 29th March in India. However, we are not sure about this information like other dates.

And Mi 11 Lite spotted again. pic.twitter.com/2XUCqmutqy March 21, 2021

Xiaomi Mi 11 launch in India has been rumoured for quite some time. After the launch of the Redmi Note 10 series , the company is now gearing up for the Mi 11 launch in India. XiaomiUI now claims that the Mi 11 launch event in India will be hosted on March 29. The image is based on a poster that reveals the date. XiaomiUI, however, is not sure about the accuracy of the leaked date.

Xiaomi has already launched the Mi 11 globally. We can expect the smartphone to pack the same specs in India.

Xiaomi Mi 11 specifications

The Mi 11 features a 6.81-inch 2K AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. It features a peak brightness of 1,500 nits. Under the hood, the device gets powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage standards. In China, the phone also comes in a 12GB + 256GB storage option.

The phone packs a 4,600 mAh battery with 55W wired fast-charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

For optics, the Mi 11 is equipped with a 108 MP primary camera sensor with a 7P lens and f/1.85 aperture. The main camera is paired with a 13 MP ultrawide camera with a 123-degree FoV and a third 5 MP macro lens. Additionally, the hole-punch camera cutout on the front houses a 20 MP selfie shooter.

The device boots on MIUI 12.5 out of the box. Connectivity options on the Mi 11 include 5G (at Sub-6 GHz networks), Wi-Fi 6E, 4G LTE, Infrared (IR), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and more.