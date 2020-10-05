Xiaomi Mi 10T series confirmed to launch on October 15 with 144Hz display, 108MP camera: Check details here

Xiaomi Mi 10T series launch date has been confirmed. The new Mi 10T series launch event will be hosted on October 15 at 12 pm IST. Xiaomi has launched the Mi 10T Lite, Mi 10T, and Mi 10T Pro under the Mi 10T 5G series in Europe.

Mi 10T launch in India

Mi 10T series India launch event is scheduled for October 15. The company will host an online-only Mi 10T launch event, which can be streamed on its YouTube and other social media channels.

Mi 10T price in India

Xiaomi is known for its aggressive pricing strategy in India. We can expect the Mi 10 series price in India to be between Rs 30,000 and Rs 50,000.

The Mi 10T Lite is priced at EUR 279 (Roughly Rs 24,150) for the 6GB/64GB model. The phone is also available in a 6GB/128GB configuration for EUR 329 (Roughly Rs 28,350). The Mi 10T Lite is available in Rose Gold Beach, Pearl Gray, and Atlantic Blue colour options.

Mi 10T Pro is priced starting from EUR 599 (Roughly Rs 51,700) for the 8GB/128GB variant, while the 8GB/256GB model will set you back EUR 649 (Roughly Rs 56,000). The standard Mi 10T is priced at EUR 499 (Roughly Rs 43,050) for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB configuration will set you back EUR 549 (Roughly Rs 47,350).

Mi 10T Lite specifications

Mi 10T Lite 5G is the first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. It has a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS 120 Hz LCD, a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera setup and a 4,820 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

For a detailed Mi 10T Lite specifications sheet, click here.

Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro get powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC and sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The 120Hz refresh rate display is HDR10 certified, supports MEMC and features a brightness of 650 nits.

Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro pack a 5,000 mAh battery, which can be charged with the included 33W adapter. The fingerprint reader on the Mi 10T duo is shifted to the right side. The biggest difference between the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro lies in the main camera of both phones. Mi 10T Pro opts for a triple camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor that features 4-in-1 binning and an f/1.7 aperture. The standard Mi 10T gets a 64 MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture.

Both smartphones share the two cameras that include a 13 MP, f/2.4 ultrawide shooter and a 5 MP macro camera. The hole-punch camera cut out on the front houses a 20 MP selfie shooter.