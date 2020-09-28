Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro specifications leaked ahead of the Mi 10T launch on September 30

Xiaomi is confirmed to unveil the Mi 10T series globally on September 30. At the Mi 10T launch, Xiaomi is expected to unveil two new smartphones, namely the standard Mii 10T 5g and the Mi 10T Pro 5G. Ahead of the Mi 10T Pro launch, its specifications and images have been leaked.

The Mi 10T series launch is scheduled to begin on September 30 at 14:00 GMT (7:30 PM IST) where Xiaomi will unveil the Mi 10T Pro 5G and the Mi 10T 5G. Prior to its launch event, Mi 10T Pro specifications have been leaked by Digital Chat Station.

According to the tipster, Mi 10T Pro 5G specifications would include a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate display. There will be a hole-punch cutout stacked toward the upper left corner of the screen for the 20MP front camera.

Mi 10T Pro camera setup will house four sensors on the back. There will be a 108MP primary camera at the helm with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), coupled with a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro lens. Details about the fourth sensor are currently unknown but it is expected to be a depth sensor.

Under the hood, Mi 10T Pro 5G will get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The smartphone was previously said to feature 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The tipster also claims that Mi 10T Pro will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Mi 10T Pro will be 9.33mm thick and weigh 218 grams.

The standard Mi 10T 5G model will feature the same specifications, except that it will come with 6GB RAM and a 64MP primary camera sensor.