Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite unveiled as first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi launched its latest set of flagship phones in the form of the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro in Europe. However, the two flagships weren’t the only smartphone announced during the event. The Chinese smartphone maker also revealed the mid-range Mi 10T Lite.

Mi 10T Lite Price

The Mi 10T Lite is priced at EUR 279 (Roughly Rs 24,150) for the 6GB/64GB model. The phone is also available in a 6GB/128GB configuration for EUR 329 (Roughly Rs 28,350). The Mi 10T Lite is available in Rose Gold Beach, Pearl Gray, and Atlantic Blue colour options.

Mi 10T Lite Specifications

The Mi 10T Lite is the first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC. Qualcomm’s latest SD750G chipset features an integrated 5G modem (Snapdragon X52), similar to that found on the Snapdragon 765G. The Snapdragon 750G offers sub-6 connectivity along with a 20-percent bump in CPU and 10-percent bump in GPU performance over the Snapdragon 730G.

The Mi 10T Lite sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen features an adaptive refresh rate that goes all the way down to 30Hz. The panel is HDR10 certified with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Xiaomi promises 84-percent NTSC colour coverage and 450 nits of brightness.

For optics, the Mi 10T Lite gets a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. Additionally, the hole-punch camera cut out on the front houses 16 MP selfie shooter.

The Mi 10T Lite packs a 4,820 mAh battery with the same 33W fast charging support as the flagship Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro. Both the display and rear panel of the phone are protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The handset also features dual speakers, Hi-Res Audio certification, and a headphone jack.