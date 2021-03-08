Xiaomi Mi 10S launching on March 10 with 108 MP Quad-Camera Setup

Xiaomi recently teased the launch of the Mi 10S in China. The company confirmed that the Mi 10S would be arriving in China on March 10, a rather surprising move considering the company already launched the Mi 11.

While there isn’t a lot of information surrounding the Mi 10S, the teaser image showcases a similar camera setup to that of the Mi 10 Ultra. The most noticeable absentee here is the presence of a periscope camera. The device will feature a quad-camera setup with a 108 MP sensor at the helm.

The other three cameras are expected to be an ultrawide lens, a macro camera, and a depth sensor. Apart from the cameras, the module also houses a dual-LED flash. While not confirmed, the phone is also believed to have an AMOLED panel as there is no fingerprint reader or one embedded into the power button.

The Mi 10S is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. It will likely pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The teaser poster reveals a black, white, and cloud blue finish.

For now, details surrounding the Mi 10S are scarce, although the launch of the phone does seem surprising considering the Mi 11 has already been revealed to audiences in China. You can expect more information about the Mi 10S just ahead of its launch.