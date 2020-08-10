Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra with 120x zoom, 108 MP camera launching on August 11: All you need to know

Xiaomi is set to launch another smartphone in its flagship Mi 10 series. The Mi 10 Ultra, aka the Mi 10 Pro Plus, is set to arrive as the top-end Mi 10 phone at an event in China tomorrow. The phone is set to launch at an event tomorrow that celebrates Xiaomi’s 10th anniversary.

While Xiaomi has not revealed any details of the Mi 10 Ultra, most details of the phone have been revealed through leaks and rumours. The Mi 10 Ultra recently stopped by Geekbench bearing model number M2007J1SC.

In the Geekbench 5 test, the phone scored 901 points in the single-core test and 3,275 in the multi-core test. The results are in line with the performance of the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. The Geekbench test revealed that the phone will run on Android 10 and will have up to 16GB of RAM.

The Mi 10 is also expected to feature a 108 MP quad-camera setup. The periscope camera on the Mi 10 Ultra is expected to feature 120x digital zoom. A tweet posted by Bhuvnesh Bagri (@bhuvnesh_bagri) reveals the back panel of the Mi 10 Ultra, showcasing the camera layout as well as ceramic and transparent back panel options.

The Mi 10 Ultra will likely get an FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The is expected to pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 100W wired charging support. Apart from the Snapdragon 865+ SoC, the phone is also coming with a customizable GPU as well as an improved cooling system. The Mi 10 Ultra will also get UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM standards.

The Mi 10 Ultra will be launching tomorrow and will be a beefier version of the Mi 10 Pro. It will be interesting to see the camera capabilities of the Mi 10 Ultra, especially since Xiaomi has double-downed on the zoom, at a time when Samsung has cut its Space Zoom capability with the Note 20 Ultra.

