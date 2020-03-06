Xiaomi Mi 10: RAM, storage and colour variants emerge; expect India launch soon

Xiaomi may soon launch the Mi 10 in India. Renowned tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed details like its storage variants and colour options.

Agarwal told 91Mobiles that Mi 10 would be available in two storage options: 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. The smartphone is also said to be brought in at least two colour options: Coral Green and Twilight Grey.

There is no official news on whether Xiaomi will bring the 12GB RAM variant and even the Mi 10 Pro to India.

Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch full HD+ curved AMOLED display (1080*2340 resolution) with a punch-hole on the top-left corner. The screen features support for 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch response rate.

Camera sensors on the back include a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor, and two 2MP f/2.4sensors for macro photography and depth sensing. For selfies, Mi 10 features a 20MP f/2.0 front camera inside the hole-punch.

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with Adreno 650 GPU and X55 modem. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage.

Mi 10 packs a massive 4,780 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging, wireless charging and 10W reverse charging.

Mi 10 comes in three storage options — 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB. The three variants are priced at 3,999 yuan (roughly Rs 40,900), 4,299 yuan (roughly Rs 44,000), and 4699 yuan (roughly Rs 48,000), respectively.

Mi 10 boots on Android 10-based MiUi 11 out of the box.