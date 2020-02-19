App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 06:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro sells out within seconds in China during first sale

Following the success of the vanilla Mi 10, which went on sale in the country last week.

Carlsen Martin

Last week, Xiaomi launched the Mi 10 series in China with huge improvements in hardware. Both the vanilla Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro offered massive camera sensors, 5G connectivity, super-fast wired and wireless charging, flagship-grade performance and curved high refresh rate display.

Last week, the vanilla Mi 10 went on sale in China and sold out within seconds, generating CNY 200 million (Approx. $28 million). This week, the Pro version of the Mi 10 series went on sale, selling out in 55 seconds. While Xiaomi has confirmed a second sale for both the devices, it will be difficult to keep up with the exceeding demand with the coronavirus outbreak threatening supply shortage.
ModelPrice
Mi 10  (8GB + 128GB)CNY 3,999 (Approx. Rs 40,900)
Mi 10 (8GB + 256GB)CNY 4,299 (Approx. Rs 44,000)
Mi 10 (12GB + 256GB)CNY 4,699 (Approx. Rs 48,100)
Mi 10 Pro (8GB + 256GB)CNY4,999 (Approx. Rs 51,150)
Mi 10 Pro (12GB + 256GB)CNY 5,499 (Approx. Rs 56,250)
Mi 10 Pro (12GB + 512GB)CNY 5,999 (Approx. Rs 61,400)

The demand for the Mi 10 series isn't surprising, despite the premium price tag. Xiaomi has adopted 90Hz FHD+ curved AMOLED displays, 30W wired  and wireless fast-charging (50W on the Mi 10 Pro), UFS 3.0 storage standards, a Snapdragon 865 SoC and 108-megapixel quad-camera setups.

Both the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro get a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an 8p lens. However, the similarities end there as the Mi 10 Pro losses both the macro and depth sensors, for an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 10x hybrid optical zoom and a 12-megapixel sensor for portrait mode. Xiaomi has also equipped the Mi 10 Pro with a 20-megapixel, f/2.2 ultrawide lens as opposed to the 13-megapixel, f/2.4 ultrawide shooter on the standard Mi 10. DxOMark rates the cameras on the Mi 10 Pro as the best in the world.

Close
The Chinese smartphone maker recently did a detailed teardown of the Mi 10 Pro revealing all the hardware under the hood, including the quad-camera setup. Xiaomi’s Mi 10 series was teased by company VP Manu Kumar Jain, hinting to an India launch.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 06:35 pm
First Published on Feb 19, 2020 06:35 pm

tags #coronavirus #gadgets #smartphones #Xiaomi

