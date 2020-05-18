Xiaomi Mi 10 5G sale begins today in India: Check price, offers, specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 goes on sale starting May 18 in India. The MI 10 is Xiaomi’s most expensive smartphone in India and features flagship specifications like a 108MP quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 865 processor, high refresh rate display, etc.

Mi 10 sale, price and storage details

Mi 10 will go on sale starting May 18 via mi.com and Flipkart. The flagship smartphone can be purchased via Mi-partnered offline stores as well. Customers should not that Xiaomi is only accepting orders for areas in Orange and Green zones as per the government guidelines.

Xiaomi has launched the Mi 10 in two storage options — 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. Both these variants are priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999, respectively.

Customers who pre-ordered the device with HDFC Bank cards will get up to Rs 3,000 cashback. Xiaomi is also offering a “No Cost EMI” payment option starting from Rs 8,333 per month on all leading banks. Pre-order customers will also get a 10000 mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank worth Rs 2,499.

Mi 10 specifications

Xiaomi has packed the Mi 10 with top-of-the-line specifications and features. On the outside, the smartphone sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz curved display with a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a Micro DotDisplay, which is Xiaomi’s moniker for a punch-hole cutout.

On the back, Mi 10 has four camera sensors with a 108MP with OIS at the helm. The primary camera is paired with a 13MP f/2.4 123-degree ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The primary camera supports 8K video recording at 30 fps and 4K video recording at up to 60 fps. The Mi 10 5G also features a 20MP selfie shooter on the front.

Under the hood, Mi 10 5G packs a 4,780 mAh battery that supports 30W wired and wireless fast charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging. The performance unit features the latest flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. Xiaomi has also included a new cooling system that comprises of a LiquidCool 2.0 Vapour Chamber with a six-stack graphite layer and graphene surface area for thermal management.

Mi 10 5G has an in-display fingerprint scanner and also face unlock for biometric authentication. The phone runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone supports dual-mode 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC. The Mi 10 5G also promises a superior audio experience courtesy of its stereo speakers that come with LHDC Support.

It comes in two colour options — Coral Green and Twilight Grey.