Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 07:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi may soon unveil flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 120Hz display

The phone could be called the Mi 10 Super Large Cup, a precursor to the Mi 10 Pro+.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi is reportedly gearing up to launch another flagship smartphone for the second half of 2020. The Chinese device-maker usually releases two flagship smartphone lineups every year, the first of which already arrived in February in the form of the Mi 10 series. The second being the company’s top-end Mi MIX series.

Last year, Xiaomi did not reveal the Mi MIX Alpha concept phone, rather than the Mi MIX 4. However, the latest leaks suggest that the company could launch another flagship smartphone in the second half of the year.

According to a report by Gizchina, Redmi product director, Wang Teng, recently hinted that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Super Large Cup could be in the works and will reportedly not come cheap. Now, popular Weibo leakster, Digital Chat Station, has spotted the new Xiaomi flagship on Chinese network access database.

The device with model number M2007J1SC is rumoured to be the Xiaomi Mi 10 Super Large Cup. The tipster also suggests that the upcoming flagship will arrive with the newly announced Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G mobile platform. In addition to the chip, the phone is also expected to sport a 120Hz display.

Xiaomi’s current flagship, the Mi 10 Pro, packs an FHD+ 90Hz display, a 108 MP quad-camera setup, and a Snapdragon 865 SoC, so you can expect at least some kind of upgrades. For now, there is no certainty that the phone will be called the Mi 10 Super Cup, which could only be a placeholder. The phone may debut as the Mi 10 Pro Plus, a strategy adopted by its Chinese competitors Huawei and Vivo.
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 07:23 pm

tags #smartphones #Xiaomi

