you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi may launch the RedmiBook 13 alongside Redmi 9A and Redmi power banks

A recent tweet uploaded by Redmi India includes a 22-second long video that teases the RedmiBook 13.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is gearing up to expand its portfolio in India. The company has teased the launch of a new product category today in India. Based on a number of hints, Xiaomi may bring its range of laptops in India on February 11 at 12 pm.

A recent tweet uploaded by Redmi India includes a 22-second long video that teases the RedmiBook 13. The video does not reveal the product completely, but our speculation is based on the chamfered edges and the slim design, which hint a Redmi laptop launch in India. RedmiBook 13 was launched late in 2019 in China for Yuan 4,199 (roughly Rs 42,900). It features a 13.3-inch Full HD display and gets powered by an Intel Core 10th generation processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 512GB memory.

Alongside the Redmi laptop, Xiaomi is also confirmed to launch the Redmi 9A in India. Touted as the ‘Desh ka Dumdaar smartphone’, Xiaomi has been promoting its A-series of smartphones under the same tagline.

Teasers of the Redmi 9A so far confirm a 5,000 mAh battery and a dual-camera setup. The entry-level handset is expected to feature a MediaTek Helio G70 processor, which is also found on its competitor in the price range, the Realme C3.

We also expect Redmi to launch its power banks to India. The Xiaomi sub-brand has two power banks under its portfolio with 10,000 mAh and 20,000 mAh battery capacity. Both the power banks could make their way to the Indian market.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 09:48 am

tags #gadgets #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi

