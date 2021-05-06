Xiaomi may launch 5G phone under Redmi Note 10 series

Xiaomi could unveil a new 5G smartphone under the Redmi Note 10 series. The company, earlier this year, launched the Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max in India with a 4G processor. A new leak suggests that a Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered 5G phone could soon launch in India.



La marca que desde hace más de 10 años trae lo mejor en telefonía llega con una novedad más.

Con la serie Redmi Note 10, es posible desafiar los límites. Descubra una nueva era de conectividad y cobertura con @XiaomiMexico. pic.twitter.com/WPGacuVKXO — Qualcomm Latam (@Qualcomm_latam) May 5, 2021

Qualcomm Latin America has shared a poster suggesting that the Redmi Note 10 series could come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G processor. The poster includes a Redmi Note 10 series device and the Snapdragon 5G branding at the bottom corner.

Tipster Abhishek claims that the company will launch the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G soon. The device is available in India as the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Review). He speculates that this smartphone will feature a Snapdragon 750G SoC under the hood.

Xiaomi has not officially confirmed the launch date yet. It is also unknown if the device will launch in India.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max specifications

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone sports a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR-10 support. The Note 10 Pro Max packs a 5020mAh battery and comes with a 33W charger in the box. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

For optics, the device is equipped with a 108-megapixel quad-camera array that has a 5-megapixel macro sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it gets a 16-megapixel front-facing camera housed in a small punch hole on top of the display. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max arrives in Dark Night, Vintage Bronze, and Glacial Blue colour options.