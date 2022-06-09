Xiaomi Level Up sale brings discounts on laptops, flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro also available on offer

Xiaomi recently announced new offers on some of its non-Redmi smartphones in India, including its flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro. Additionally, the company is also offering deals on several laptops through the Xiaomi Level Up sale.

But first, we take a look at the Xiaomi 12 Pro which is now available at a discounted price on the company’s official website. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is priced at Rs 62,999 for the base 8GB/256GB model in India. However, customers can avail of an additional discount of Rs 4,000 while checking out.

Additionally, Xiaomi is also offering an instant Rs 6,000 discount on transactions carried out using ICICI cards or EMI payments. Customers can also avail of up to Rs 16,500 through the Mi Exchange programme. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G and Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G (Review) can also be purchased with a Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 discount, respectively using any bank card.

The offer on Xiaomi smartphones will be available until June 11. The Xiaomi 12 Pro (Review) was already an excellent value flagship and this new offer only serves to sweeten the deal.

Xiaomi Level Up Sale

Xiaomi also announced its Level Up sale bringing offers on several notebooks including the RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook 15, Mi Notebook Pro, and Mi Notebook Ultra. Apart from the discounts, HDFC Bank card holders can avail discounts of up to Rs 4,500, while no-cost EMI payment offers are also available.

The RedmiBook Pro gets the biggest discount during the sale and is available at a starting price of Rs 42,999, which is Rs 7,000 less than the previous Rs 49,999 price tag. HDFC card holders can avail of an additional discount of Rs 4,000 on the RedmiBook Pro.

The RedmiBook 15 gets a Rs 6,000 discount during Xiaomi’s Level Up sale and will now be available for as low as Rs 32,999. Additionally, HDFC card holders can avail of a discount of Rs 3,500 on all RedmiBook 15 models.

The Mi Notebook Pro and Mi Notebook Ultra get a discount of Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000, respectively during the sale, although HDFC Bank card holders can only avail of a discount of Rs 4,000 on the Pro model. Xiaomi’s level up sale will run through June 17 and will be accessible through the company’s official website, Amazon, and Flipkart.