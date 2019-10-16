Xiaomi launches vanilla Redmi Note 8 in India alongside Redmi Note 8 Pro: Everything you need to know

The Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available on the 21st of October on Amazon India.
In a surprise move, Xiaomi launched the vanilla Redmi Note 8 alongside its Pro counterpart. While both smartphones share quite a few similarities, there are a few things besides the obvious price that helps tell the two devices apart.
The Redmi Note 8 starts at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB in-built storage model, while the high-end 6GB RAM / 128GB storage variant will set you back Rs 12,999. The Redmi Note 8 will be available on the 21st of October on Amazon India.
The Redmi Note 8 also utilises a quad-camera setup with a primary 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV, a 2-megapixel Macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The camera also offers 4K video recording and features a dedicated Night mode.
Under the hood, the Redmi Note 8 is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM. The Note 8 also offers up to 128GB of in-built storage that can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot. The successor to the Note 7 is equipped with a 6.3-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 19:5:9 aspect ratio and a 90-per cent screen-to-body ratio.
The phone also gets a 4,000 mAh battery capacity, which Xiaomi claim offers up to two days of battery life. The phone also ships with an 18W fast charging adapter bundled in the box.The Note 8 gets an Aura Fluid design and is available in Neptune Blue, Cosmic Purple, Space Black, and Moonlight White colours. Both the front and back of the phone are covered in Gorilla Glass 5. Xiaomi also says the phone is covered with a splash-resistant coating.The Great Diwali Discount!
