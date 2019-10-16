Xiaomi launches vanilla Redmi Note 8 in India alongside Redmi Note 8 Pro: Everything you need to know

In a surprise move, Xiaomi launched the vanilla Redmi Note 8 alongside its Pro counterpart. While both smartphones share quite a few similarities, there are a few things besides the obvious price that helps tell the two devices apart.

The Redmi Note 8 starts at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB in-built storage model, while the high-end 6GB RAM / 128GB storage variant will set you back Rs 12,999. The Redmi Note 8 will be available on the 21st of October on Amazon India.

The Redmi Note 8 also utilises a quad-camera setup with a primary 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV, a 2-megapixel Macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The camera also offers 4K video recording and features a dedicated Night mode.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 8 is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM. The Note 8 also offers up to 128GB of in-built storage that can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot. The successor to the Note 7 is equipped with a 6.3-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 19:5:9 aspect ratio and a 90-per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The phone also gets a 4,000 mAh battery capacity, which Xiaomi claim offers up to two days of battery life. The phone also ships with an 18W fast charging adapter bundled in the box.