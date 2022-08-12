Xiaomi launches the Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Watch S1 Pro, Buds 4 Pro in China; Check details, prices

(Image Courtesy: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi, the Chinese technology giant, launched a new portfolio of devices in its home market on Thursday, 11th August. The new devices include a new tablet, a new smartwatch, and new true wireless earbuds.

Pricing

The Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 has been priced at CNY 2,999 (Approx. Rs. 35,400) for the base 6GB + 128GB variant, CNY 3,499 (Approx. Rs. 41,000) and CNY 4,199 for the 12GB + 512GB variant.

The Watch S1 Pro has been priced at CNY 1,499 (Approx. Rs. 17,000) for the silicone strap variant, and CNY 1,599 (Approx. Rs. 18,000) for the leather strap variant.

The TWS earbuds Buds 4 Pro have been priced at CNY 999 (Approx. Rs. 11,000), and all three devices will be available on the company's online store for pre-orders.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4

As the name suggests, the Pad 5 Pro has 12.4-inch WQHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and support for Dolby Vision, DCI-P3 color coverage, and a TUV Rheinland certification for blue light emissions.

The tablet runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with an Adreno 650 GPU, and up to 12GB of RAM. You can also opt for up to 512GB of internal storage. It has the MIUI 13 skin on top of Android 12.

The tablet is powered by a 10,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro

The new smartwatch has a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 480 x 480. The chassis is stainless steel, and the display is covered in sapphire glass. The device also features a heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, and temperature sensor.

The Watch S1 Pro has a 500mAh battery, with support for wireless charging. Xiaomi says that the watch can function in temperatures ranging from -10 degrees Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius.

Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro

The Buds 4 Pro has a frequency response range between 20Hz and 40,000Hz. The earbuds are powered by a 53mAh battery, while the charging case has an additional 565mAh battery. It also has support for the Qi Wireless Charging Protocol.

With noise cancellation turned off, Xiaomi says that the buds will offer a playback time of 9 hours, which drops down to 5 hours if the noise cancellation is turned on. The company said that the buds can offer up to 3 hours of playback time, in just 5 minutes of charging them in the case.

The earbuds have an IP54 rating and support Bluetooth v5.3 with a range of 10m.