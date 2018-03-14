App
Mar 14, 2018 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi launches Redmi 5 with 18:9 display in India; price starts at Rs 7,999

At 7.7 mm, Redmi 5 is the thinnest phone ever from the Chinese device manufacturer.

Binu Panicker

Xiaomi has launched the all new Redmi 5 in India. The smartphone is the successor to the massively popular Redmi 4. It will be available for purchase on Amazon India, Mi.com and Mi Home store at prices starting from Rs 7,999. Xiaomi has confirmed the phone will go on sale from March 20, 12 PM onwards.

The phone was initially launched in China in February and is available in 2GB RAM/16GB internal memory, 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB variants in India and is priced at Rs 7,999, Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively.

Coming to the specifications, the Redmi 5 phone comes with a premium looking metal body design with rounded back edges. At 7.7 mm, Redmi 5 is the thinnest phone ever from the Chinese device manufacturer. The phone sports a thin bezel 5.7 inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720*1440 pixels. With an 18:9 display aspect ratio the phone sports a major upgrade over its predecessor the Redmi 4 which sported 16:9 display aspect ratio.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 450 with 14nm FinFET technology which according to Xiaomi improves the processor’s power efficiency. As mentioned above, the phone comes in three variants, 2GB RAM/16GB, 3GB RAM/32GB and 4GB/64GB version. The phone runs on Xiaomi’s latest MIUI 9 OS which is based on Android Nougat.

Redmi 5 comes with a 12 megapixel primary camera with an aperture rate of f/2.2. In addition the sensor also features 1.25 micron pixel which Xiaomi claims allows the phone to capture brighter photos even in low light conditions. On the front, the phone comes with a 5 megapixel sensor with an LED selfie light.

The phone is powered by a non-removable 3,300 mAh and comes in four colour options, Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Lake Blue. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor Bluetooth 4.2, microUSB 2.0, Infrared, GLONASS, proximity sensor.

Keeping the government's Make in India initiative in mind, the company announced that all the Redmi 5 phones will be manufactured in India. The company has also announced some offers which include an instant cash back with a Reliance Jio connection along with 100 GB additional data. Customers who will buy the phone using SBI credit cards will receive a 5 percent discount along with 90 percent discount on Amazon Kindle eBooks.

tags #Business #Redmi 5 #smartphone #Technology

