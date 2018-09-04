Xiaomi launches Red edition of Redmi Note 5 Pro in India; price, specs and where to buy



Red is my favourite colour! It is the colour of love ️

Excited that we are launching the brand new Red coloured #RedmiNote5Pro, India's No. 1 selling dual camera phone! Sale starts on https://t.co/lzFXOcGyGQ today at 10am. Coming soon on @Flipkart. #NayaNote pic.twitter.com/gPFXpTc3Wd — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 4, 2018

Xiaomi has launched a new variant of one of its most illustrious device, the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India. It will now be available in a special Red-coloured variant besides the regular Black, Blue, Gold and Rose Gold colours.

Redmi Note 5 Pro Red availability

The Red coloured Redmi Note 5 Pro is already available on Mi’s official website Mi.com and will soon go on sale on Flipkart as well. It was first launched by Xiaomi in China.

Price

The smartphone comes in two variants – 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/64GB storage. While the 4GB version is priced at Rs 14,999, the 6GB version will cost Rs 16,999.

Specifications

The smartphone comes with a 5.99-inch full HD + full-screen display with a screen resolution of 2160x1080p and aspect ratio of 18:9. The display has a pixel density of 403 ppi. It measures 158.6mm x 75.4mm x 8.1mm and weighs 181 grams.

Powering the smartphone is a snappy octa-core Snapdragon 636 processor clocking 1.8 GHz. To process graphics the device is equipped with an Adreno 509 GPU. Other than the internal memory, the gadget supports memory expansion of up to 256GB but the microSD card will take up SIM 2 slot.

It has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 12 megapixel + 5-megapixel sensor with an aperture rate of f/2.2 and f/2.0, respectively. On the front, it boasts of a 20MP camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture rate.

The 4G phone is powered by a huge 4,000 mAh battery and runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat out-of-the-box with MIUI 9 skin loaded on top. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purposes.

On the connectivity front, it supports Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Infrared port, FM Radio, microUSB 2.0, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, 3.5mm audio jack.