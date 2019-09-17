Xiaomi launches new line of products to promote smart living in India

Xiaomi just launched a new range of smart TVs, smart bands, and an intelligent water purifier at the company’s Smarter Living Launch 2020 event.

According to Xiaomi India MD, Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi has a significant in over 200 ecosystem companies. He also talked about the company’s 100 million smartphone milestone. And, while no new handsets were announced at the event, Xiaomi brought several smart home products in the country.

Mi Band 4

First up is the successor to the Mi Band 3. The Mi Band 4 sports a full-colour 0.95-inch AMOLED display with 2.5D tempered glass with five levels of brightness. The Mi Band 4 features all the usual tracking features along with swim-tracking. The smart band can also be used to control volume and shuffle tracks on the smartphone. The Mi Band 4 also comes with new watch faces. It delivers up to 20 days of battery life and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring. The band also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and has been updated with a new UI. The Mi Band 4 is priced at Rs 2,299.

Mi TV

The four new Mi TVs were undoubtedly the highlight of the event. The entire Mi TV 4X range offers 4K resolution with HDR 10, DTS Audio and Dolby Audio support. The new range gets the redesigned PatchWall 2.0, which runs on Android 9 Pie, which officially supports Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Xiaomi also announced the Mi TV 4A (40-inch FHD TV) with a Rs 17,999 price tag.



Mi TV 4X 65 inch: Rs 54,999



Mi TV 4X 50 inch: Rs 29,999



Mi TV 4X 43 inch: Rs 24,999



Mi TV 4X Pricing –

Mi Smart Water Purifier

Xiaomi also announced the Mi Smart Water Purifier that offers a five-stage purification process. It supports the Mi Home app for real-time water purity level monitoring. The Mi Smart Water Purifier also gets a minimalist design, making it easy to replace filters. The water purifier will be available from 29th September, priced at Rs 11,999.