Xiaomi launches Mi TV 4A series in India with prices starting from Rs 13,999

Within three weeks of launching Mi TV 4, Xiaomi on Wednesday launched two more televisions in its Mi TV 4A series. The televisions come in two size variants - Mi TV 4A 43 inch and Mi TV 4A 32 inch. They are priced at Rs 22,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively.

They will be available exclusively on Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores. In addition to its already disruptive price, Mi TV 4A comes with an instant cashback offer of Rs 2,200 with a JioFi connection. After facing flak for lack of adequate stock during Mi TV 4 sale, Xiaomi has promised to come out with adequate stocks and two sales in a week on Tuesday and Friday.

Mi TV 4A (43 inch) specifications

The 43 inch version of Mi TV 4A comes with a Full-HD display resolution of 1920*1080 pixel and is powered by a quad-core Amlogic T962 64-bit processor. The television has a 60Hz screen refresh rate and comes with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB storage for installation of additional apps. On the connectivity front, the television comes with 3xUSB ports, 3xHDMI ports, Ethernet port, 3.5 mm headphone jack along with an S/PDIF port. The television features DTS Audio and comes with 2x 10 Watt dome speakers.

Mi TV 4A (32 inch) specifications

Mi TV 4A 32 inch version comes with a lot of features which are similar to the 43 inch version such as quad-core Amlogic T962 64-bit processor, 60Hz screen refresh rate, 1GB RAM, 8 GB internal storage, DTS Audio, 2x 10 Watt dome speakers etc. However, the key difference between the two is while the 43 inch television comes with a Full HD resolution, the 32 inch is an HD Ready television with resolution of 1366 x 768. In addition to this, the 32 inch television comes with 2xUSB ports, 3xHDMI ports, Ethernet port, 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Both the televisions run on Android based PatchWall OS which is same as on its flagship Mi TV 4. The OS is upgradable and comes with more than 500,000 hours of movies and television show content across 15 languages.

Xiaomi has partnered with content providers including Hotstar, Voot, Sony Liv, Hungama Play, Zee5, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, Viu, TVF, and Flickstree among others. Other features include Universal Search, which lets a user search for content not only online but offline as well.

Xiaomi’s strategy of ‘honest pricing’ is expected to bring a disruption in the television market, just like it did in the smartphone market a few years ago.