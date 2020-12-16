Xiaomi launches Mi QLED TV 4K with Dolby Vision in India: Check price, specs, features, availability

Xiaomi has just dropped its first QLED TV in India. The Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K is Xiaomi’s most premium television in India yet. The TV arrives with HDR support up to the Dolby Vision format.

Mi QLED TV 4K Price in India

Xiaomi’s QLED TV’s price in India is set at Rs 54,999 and is available in a sole 55-inch screen size. And although the Mi QLED TV is the company’s most expensive 55-inch TV in the country, it is slightly cheaper than the QLED TVs from OnePlus (Rs 62,999) and TCL (Rs 55,990). The Mi QLED TV will go on sale in India on December 21 at 12:00 pm (IST). The TV will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Vijay Sales, and other retail outlets.

Mi QLED TV 4K

Xiaomi’s latest 4K TV uses quantum dot technology and supports HDR formats such as HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. The Mi TV features a 55-inch QLED screen with a 4K UltraHD (3840 x 2160 pixel) resolution. The TV runs on the latest version of Android TV with Xiaomi’s PatchWall launcher.

In terms of specifications, the Mi QLED TV is powered by the MediaTek MT9611 quad-core processor. There is 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage for apps. The TV also has built-in Chromecast and a quick wake function. The Mi QLED 4K TV outputs 30W of sound through a six-speaker system with four full-range drivers and two tweeters.

While the TV features a standard 60Hz refresh rate, Xiaomi’s claim the panel has a low response time of 5ms, ensuring low input lag while gaming. The Mi 4K QLED TV also supports Bluetooth 5 and HDMI eARC. The TV also features three HDMI 2.1 ports and two USB ports. The voice-activated remote is the same as on previous Mi TV models, with a few buttons, including dedicated Amazon Prime Video and Netflix buttons.