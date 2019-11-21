Xiaomi launches Mi Band 3i with 20-day battery life for Rs 1,299

Xiaomi’s Mi Band has been a popular choice in the budget wearable category. The company has launched a new variant of the Mi Band 3 called Mi Band 3i for Rs 1,299.

Mi Band 3i been launched only in India and borrows most specifications and features from the Mi Band 3.

It has a 0.78-inch capsule-shaped AMOLED capacitive touch display with a 120 x 80 resolution. The Monochrome White display has a peak brightness of 300 nits. There is a 110 mAh Li-polymer battery which is claimed to offer a battery life up to 20 days. Mi Band 3i has a two pogo pin charging method, which Xiaomi says can charge the band in 2.5 hours. It supports Bluetooth 4.2 and is compatible with smartphones running on Android 4.4 and later, iOS 9.0 and later.

Mi Band 3i comes with features liking displaying/ rejecting incoming calls, showing message notifications, idle alert, app notifications, event reminders, phone locator, etc.

For fitness-related tracking, users can connect their Mi Band 3i to the Mi Fit app that keeps track on daily activities and sleep. Mi Band 3i also supports various sports modes like running, cycling, walking, etc.

A key difference between the Mi Band 3, the recently-launched Mi Band 4 and the Mi Band 3i is that the former two have a coloured AMOLED display. Another difference is that Mi Band 3i does not support heart-rate monitoring.