App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi launches Mi Band 3i with 20-day battery life for Rs 1,299

The smartband has water resistance up to 5ATM and is available in a single black colour model.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi’s Mi Band has been a popular choice in the budget wearable category. The company has launched a new variant of the Mi Band 3 called Mi Band 3i for Rs 1,299.

Mi Band 3i been launched only in India and borrows most specifications and features from the Mi Band 3.

It has a 0.78-inch capsule-shaped AMOLED capacitive touch display with a 120 x 80 resolution. The Monochrome White display has a peak brightness of 300 nits. There is a 110 mAh Li-polymer battery which is claimed to offer a battery life up to 20 days. Mi Band 3i has a two pogo pin charging method, which Xiaomi says can charge the band in 2.5 hours. It supports Bluetooth 4.2 and is compatible with smartphones running on Android 4.4 and later, iOS 9.0 and later.

Close

Mi Band 3i comes with features liking displaying/ rejecting incoming calls, showing message notifications, idle alert, app notifications, event reminders, phone locator, etc.

related news

For fitness-related tracking, users can connect their Mi Band 3i to the Mi Fit app that keeps track on daily activities and sleep. Mi Band 3i also supports various sports modes like running, cycling, walking, etc.

A key difference between the Mi Band 3, the recently-launched Mi Band 4 and the Mi Band 3i is that the former two have a coloured AMOLED display. Another difference is that Mi Band 3i does not support heart-rate monitoring. 

The smart band has water resistance up to 5ATM and is available in a single black colour.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 21, 2019 05:54 pm

tags #gadgets #Xiaomi

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.