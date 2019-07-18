App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi launches Mi A3 Android One smartphone with Snapdragon 655 and triple camera setup

The Mi A3 starts at €249 (Approx. Rs 19,200) in Europe for the base variant.

Carlsen Martin

Xiaomi has launched the Mi A3 handset at an event in Spain. This latest Android One offering phone features a few upgrades in design and hardware. The Mi A3 starts at €249 (Approx. Rs 19,200) in Europe for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option, similar to the Mi 9T or Redmi K20. So, let’s look at all the details about the latest Xiaomi Android One smartphone.

The Mi A3 gets a processor upgrade from its predecessor with Xiaomi opting for a Snapdragon 665 SoC. The A3 also gets up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of in-build storage. The handset also gets a 4,030 mAh non-removable battery with 18W fast charging support.

Xiaomi also improves screen technology on the Mi A3, going for an OLED panel rather than an LCD. The Mi A3 packs a 6.1-inch HD+ (720 x 1560 pixels) AMOLED panel, which features a waterdrop-style notch and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The A3 also gets an in-display fingerprint sensor. The one downfall of the Mi A3 is that it compromises on resolution option for an HD+ resolution instead of FHD+  that we saw on the Mi A2.

The Mi A3 gets a triple rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The waterdrop notch on the top of the display houses a 32-megapixel shooter.

The Mi A3 joins the fray as an Android One handset, which means it will offer a stock Android experience, ensuring faster monthly security updates and OS upgrades. The Mi A3 will be one of the first Xiaomi smartphones to get the latest Android Q update.

Connectivity options on the A3 include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Mi A3 is based on the Mi CC9e, which was launched in China earlier this month.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 12:57 pm

