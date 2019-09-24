Xiaomi launches Mi 9 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 45W charging and 4,500 mAh battery

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha may have grabbed all the headlines at the company’s big unveil in Beijing, but it wasn’t the only impressive handset at the event. Xiaomi also launched a 5G version of its Mi 9 handset. The Mi 9 Pro 5G is the company’s second 5G handset to debut after the Mi Mix 3 5G.

The Mi 9 Pro 5G does offer some impressive spec upgrades over the already remarkable Mi 9, which launched earlier this year. Xiaomi will also launch a 4G version of the device. The Mi 9 Pro looks very similar to the Mi 9 with quite a few noticeable differences on the spec sheet.

The biggest upgrades to the device come on the performance front. The Mi 9 Pro gets an upgraded Snapdragon 855+ chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Xiaomi has also included a bigger 4,500 mAh battery capacity.



The Mi 9 Pro also gets a 45W wired and 30W wireless fast-charging support. The wireless charging speed on the Mi 9 Pro 5G is more than most smartphones’ wired charging speeds. The Mi 9 Pro 5G also features reverse wireless charging with speeds reaching up to 10W. Xiaomi has also revamped the speaker design, giving the Mi 9 Pro the largest sound chamber of any Mi smartphone.

The Mi 9 Pro gets the same triple camera setup as the standard Mi 9 with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, and 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The 6.39-inch OLED panel with the dewdrop notch is also the same as on the Mi 9. Lastly, Xiaomi’s latest 5G phone also gets a 20-megapixel front shooter.

The Mi 9 Pro will start from CNY 3,699 (Approx. Rs 37,000), going as high as CNY 4,299 (Approx. Rs 43,000). The device will be available in four variants.