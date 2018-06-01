Xiaomi launches ‘mammoth’ 75-inch Mi TV 4 with AI voice assistant; prices it under Rs 1 lakh

Chinese electronics company Xiaomi has unveiled its latest offering in the television segment, the 75-inch Mi TV 4. The television was unveiled at the annual launch event held in Shenzhen, China. The company forayed into the television market last year and already has a wide portfolio of television sets starting from the 32-inch Mi LED Smart TV 4A to the latest 75-inch Mi TV 4.

Apart from the television, the event saw Xiaomi launching products such as its latest flagship smartphone Mi 8, AI-powered OS MIUI 10, affordable smartphone Mi 8 SE with a 5.8-inch display, a brand new VR headset, the Mi VR Standalone and Mi Band 3 smartband.

Mi TV 4 is the largest smart TV variant being offered by the company and is available for pre-order. Sale of the device will start on June 10 in China.

The television is priced at 8,999 yuan (approximately Rs 94,500). Televisions with similar specifications from South Korean and Japanese brands such as Samsung, LG and Sony cost around Rs 300,000.

Specifications

The television set is just 11.4 mm thick and keeps up with Xiaomi’s track record of rolling out ultra-slim LED televisions. The television measures 1685.5 x 1043.2 x 972.1mm and weighs 35.1 kilograms without base weight.

The Ultra-HD 4K TV has a display resolution of 3840*2160 pixels and is HDR compatible. With a viewing angle of 178-degree, the screen has a refresh rate of 60Hz.

The device is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic Cortex A53 processor with a clocking speed of 1.8 GHz. The processor is supported by a 2GB RAM along with Mali-T830 GPU. Xiaomi has provided 32GB inbuilt storage on the television. The LED TV features two 8W speakers and supports Dolby audio and DTS technologies for high-quality audio.

The television runs on Xiaomi’s Patchwall OS and is equipped with an AI-based voice assistant. The TV supports WiFi, bluetooth and comes with pre-installed apps in China. For connectivity purposes, the company has provided 3x HDMI ports, 2x USB ports, 1x AV port, 1x Ethernet port and S/PDIF.

The television is currently available in China only and there is no word yet from the company whether the television will be launched in India or globally.