Xiaomi launches budget Redmi 7A smartphone with 4,000 mAh battery in India at Rs 5,999

Xiaomi just announced the Redmi 7A smartphone in India. Xiaomi’s new budget phone is the successor to the Redmi 6A, one of India’s most successful under Rs 7K smartphone.

Let’s take an in-depth look into the newest contender for best under Rs 7,000 smartphone in India.

Like the Chinese model, the 7A gets a similar Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor coupled with up to 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The Redmi 7A also receives a massive 4,000 mAh battery. Xiaomi claims that the 7A offers up to 17 days of standby time, up to 30 hours of 4G calls and up to 17 hours of HD video playback.

The 7A gets a 5.45-inch HD+ Full-screen Display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Xiaomi’s latest Redmi handset doesn’t get a fingerprint sensor, but features AI face unlock through the front camera.

Unlike its Chinese counterpart, the Redmi 7A debuts in India with a superior 12-megapixel Sony IMX 486 sensor, similar to the one found on the Mi A2. The improved camera sensor ensures the Redmi 7A will offer excellent camera performance at this price point. The Redmi 7A’s 5-megapixel front camera is equipped with AI beauty mode. Xiaomi has also confirmed AI scene detection on the rear camera with the upcoming update.

The Redmi 7A also features a couple of firsts. The device is Xiaomi’s first smartphone to come with a two-year warranty as well as an FM antenna fitted inside the phone.

Xiaomi also claims that the Redmi 7A possesses a splash-proof body, ensuring the phone isn’t affected if water accidentally spills on it.

The Redmi 7A runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The device will be available starting from Rs 5,999 for the base 2GB/16GB variant and Rs 6,199 for the 2GB/32GB option. The 7A handsets will be available on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores, while official offline retailers will get the phone at a later date.