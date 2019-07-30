Xiaomi launches Black Shark 2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ and 12GB of RAM

Smartphone gaming has reinvigorated the handheld gaming market. Its increasing popularity is forced big PC gaming players like Razer and Asus to jump the mobile gaming bandwagon. But they aren’t the only ones, the Chinese smartphone players – Nubia, Xiaomi, and Vivo – have also launched gaming-centric handsets.

Little over a couple of months after Xiaomi launched its second Black Shark gaming smartphone; the company is already ready with a third addition. The Chinese smartphone maker recently dropped the newest addition to the mobile gaming market, the Black Shark 2 Pro.

The Black Shark 2 Pro is the first smartphone in the company’s arsenal to feature the Snapdragon 855+ chipset. The powerful chipset is accompanied by 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Xiaomi’s latest gaming smartphone also packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 27W fast-charging support and runs on the latest Android 9 Pie.

The Black Shark 2 Pro also gets a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 430 nits brightness, 60,000:1 contrast ratio and 34.7ms touch latency. Xiaomi also claims that the Black Shark 2 Pro receives a 240Hz touchscreen polling rate, similar to the ROG Phone 2. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Xiaomi’s first Snapdragon 855+ smartphone also gets an upgraded back design with improved grips and RGB LED lighting. The Back Shark 2 Pro also features a Sony IMX586 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Xiaomi has also announced game-specific features including a controller for the Black Shark 2 Pro.

Model Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ RAM 12GB Storage 128GB/256GB, UFS 3.0 Display 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED, Input latency of 34.7ms Rear Camera 48MP f/1.75 + 13MP f/2.2 Front Camera 20MP f/2.0 Battery 4,000mAh, 27W fast-charging Fingerprint Scanner In-display Price CNY 2,999 / CNY 3,999

The Black Shark 2 Pro starts at CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 30,000) for the 12GB/128GB base variant and CNY 3,999 (Roughly Rs 40,000) for the 12GB/256GB variant. The phone will go on sale in China from the 2of August and will likely make its way to Indian audiences in a month or two.