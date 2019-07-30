App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2019 05:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi launches Black Shark 2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ and 12GB of RAM

The Black Shark 2 Pro is priced at CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 30,000) in China.

Carlsen Martin

Smartphone gaming has reinvigorated the handheld gaming market. Its increasing popularity is forced big PC gaming players like Razer and Asus to jump the mobile gaming bandwagon. But they aren’t the only ones, the Chinese smartphone players – Nubia, Xiaomi, and Vivo – have also launched gaming-centric handsets.

Little over a couple of months after Xiaomi launched its second Black Shark gaming smartphone; the company is already ready with a third addition. The Chinese smartphone maker recently dropped the newest addition to the mobile gaming market, the Black Shark 2 Pro.

The Black Shark 2 Pro is the first smartphone in the company’s arsenal to feature the Snapdragon 855+ chipset. The powerful chipset is accompanied by 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Xiaomi’s latest gaming smartphone also packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 27W fast-charging support and runs on the latest Android 9 Pie.

Close

The Black Shark 2 Pro also gets a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 430 nits brightness, 60,000:1 contrast ratio and 34.7ms touch latency. Xiaomi also claims that the Black Shark 2 Pro receives a 240Hz touchscreen polling rate, similar to the ROG Phone 2. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

related news

Xiaomi’s first Snapdragon 855+ smartphone also gets an upgraded back design with improved grips and RGB LED lighting. The Back Shark 2 Pro also features a Sony IMX586 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Xiaomi has also announced game-specific features including a controller for the Black Shark 2 Pro.

The Black Shark 2 Pro starts at CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 30,000) for the 12GB/128GB base variant and CNY 3,999 (Roughly Rs 40,000) for the 12GB/256GB variant. The phone will go on sale in China from the 2nd of August and will likely make its way to Indian audiences in a month or two.
ModelXiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 855+
RAM12GB
Storage128GB/256GB, UFS 3.0
Display6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED, Input latency of 34.7ms
Rear Camera48MP f/1.75 + 13MP f/2.2
Front Camera20MP f/2.0
Battery4,000mAh, 27W fast-charging
Fingerprint ScannerIn-display
PriceCNY 2,999 / CNY 3,999
 
First Published on Jul 30, 2019 05:29 pm

tags #gaming #Technology #Xiaomi

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.