Xiaomi India spins off POCO as independent brand

Xiaomi on January 17 announced that sub-brand POCO will now be spun off into a standalone brand and run independently, with its own team and go-to-market strategy.

"POCO started as a sub-brand of Xiaomi in 2018 with a small team. Its first smartphone, POCO F1, was incredibly successful and remains an extremely popular phone till date," a statement from the smartphone maker read.

Xiaomi Vice President and India Managing Director Manu Jain said POCO has grown into its own identity in a short span of time.

"We feel the time is right to let POCO operate on its own now, which is why we're excited to announce that POCO will spin-off as an independent brand," he added.