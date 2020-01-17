App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 03:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Xiaomi India spins off POCO as independent brand

Xiaomi Vice President and India Managing Director Manu Jain said POCO has grown into its own identity in a short span of time and the time is right to let it operate on its own

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Xiaomi POCO F1
Xiaomi POCO F1

Xiaomi on January 17 announced that sub-brand POCO will now be spun off into a standalone brand and run independently, with its own team and go-to-market strategy.

"POCO started as a sub-brand of Xiaomi in 2018 with a small team. Its first smartphone, POCO F1, was incredibly successful and remains an extremely popular phone till date," a statement from the smartphone maker read.

Xiaomi Vice President and India Managing Director Manu Jain said POCO has grown into its own identity in a short span of time.

"We feel the time is right to let POCO operate on its own now, which is why we're excited to announce that POCO will spin-off as an independent brand," he added.

related news

Xiaomi led the smartphone shipment tally with 27.1 per cent share in the September 2019 quarter, followed by Samsung (18.9 per cent), Vivo (15.2 per cent), Realme (14.3 per cent) and Oppo (11.8 per cent).

First Published on Jan 17, 2020 03:14 pm

