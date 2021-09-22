Xiaomi has launched the 2021 Redmi G Gaming Laptop in China

The laptop will come in two variants

Xiaomi has launched an upgraded version of last year's Redmi G gaming laptop in China. The new variants come in two flavours. You can choose between Intel and AMD versions of the laptop.

The Intel variant comes equipped with 11th generation Intel Core i5 and is priced at CNY 5,699 (approximately Rs 64,000) and the AMD version comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, priced at CNY 6,999 (approximately Rs 79,000). Redmi G will go on sale starting September 28th in China. Pricing and availability for global markets remain unknown for now.

Redmi G has Windows 10 pre-installed but will get the upgrade to Windows 11 when it becomes available. It has a 16-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and is certified by TUV Rheinland for low blue light emission. The Intel variant uses an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11260H processor with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 graphics and the AMD variant runs on the company's Ryzen 7 5800 processor paired with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 graphics.

The laptop has identical 16GB of RAM for either specification and comes with 512GB of onboard storage. It also has support for WiFi-6 and will have DTS:X rated surround sound support. Xiaomi's Xiao AI digital life assistant also makes the cut along with USB Type-C charging and a three-level customizable backlit keyboard.

Both variants have a proprietary heat dissipation solution called Hurricane Cooling 3.0 that has dual fans, four air outlets and five copper heat pipes. The Intel variant will ship with a 180W power adapter while the AMD version requires a 230V power adapter.