Xiaomi extends warranty of products in India by two months that expire in May and June

Poco, Vivo, and Oppo have also extended warranties of their respective devices in India.

Moneycontrol News
May 18, 2021 / 05:12 PM IST

Xiaomi has officially extended the warranty of its devices in India that are expiring in May or June by two months. In an official tweet, Xiaomi confirmed that the move was aimed at providing some relief amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdowns in India that prevent customers from leaving their homes.

Considering Xiaomi's announcement refers to "devices" and not "smartphones", it is safe to assume that the extension is applicable for all products, although this hasn't been confirmed. Xiaomi is the latest smartphone OEM to extend the warranty of its devices after Vivo and Poco offered a 30-day and two-month extension, respectively.

According to the tweet, Xiaomi devices reaching the end of their warranty in May or June will be eligible for an additional two-month extension. Thus, allowing customers to get their devices serviced within warranty regulations until July or August, which would have otherwise expired in June. Customers can book an appointment for after-sales support on mi.com.

Earlier today, Oppo also announced a warranty extension till June 30, 2021. Oppo users can reach out to customer service on WhatsApp (+91-9871502777) or through Twitter and Facebook for real-time status of operations. The warranty extension is applicable on Oppo smartphones, chargers, data cables, and earphones which will end their warranty during the lockdown.
first published: May 18, 2021 05:12 pm

