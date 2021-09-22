Xiaomi expands its Smart TV offerings in India with two new Redmi TVs

The affordable Smart TVs ship with Android TV 11 and Dolby Audio

Xiaomi has strengthened its affordable Smart TV offerings in India with two new sets under the Redmi brand name. The Redmi Smart TV comes in two sizes - 32-inch and 43-inch. The 32-inch model will retail at Rs 15,999 and the 43-inch variant will cost Rs 25,999.

As the name suggests, the Redmi Smart TV 32 has a 32-inch display with a resolution of 1366*768 and a 60Hz refresh rate. It has Xiaomi's Vivid Picture Engine which the company says will provide enhanced fidelity, colours and contrast. At its heart lies a quad-core CPU based on ARM Cortex-A35 cores and Mali G31 MP2 GPU.

The two 20W speakers that the TV ships with are Dolby Audio certified and support DTS Virtual X. For connectivity you have Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi (2x2 MIMO), a couple of USB ports, two HDMI ports, ethernet port and a 3.5mm audio jack. It ships with Android TV 11 out of the box with Xiaomi's PatchWall 4 skin layered on top.

The Redmi Smart TV 43 has a bigger 43-inch display, full HD (1920x1080) resolution with 60Hz refresh rate and includes the Vivid Colour Engine. Like the 32-inch model, there are two 20W speakers rated for Dolby Audio, DTS-HD and DTS Virtual X. The TV is also capable of Dolby Atmos support via the ARC (Audio Return Channel) port.

It has the same CPU as the 32-inch model paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The connectivity options also remain the same. As with the 32-inch model, Redmi Smart TV 43 ships with Android TV 11 out of the box and Xiaomi's PatchWall UI 4.