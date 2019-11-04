App
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi drops more teasers revealing key specifications of Mi CC9 Pro before November 5 launch

Before the official launch, Xiaomi has also confirmed that CC9 Pro will come packed with a 5,260 mAh battery with support for 30W fast-charging.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of the Mi CC9 Pro in China. The company will launch the CC9 Pro on November 5. In a typical Xiaomi-style, the company has dropped another teaser, this time revealing more performance features of the CC9 Pro.

Xiaomi has put up a dedicated microsite on its official website for the Mi CC9 Pro. The listing reveals that Mi CC9 Pro will get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor and will also have NFC support.

Before the official launch, Xiaomi has also confirmed that CC9 Pro will come packed with a 5,260 mAh battery with support for 30W fast-charging. The CC9 Pro will also have an in-display fingerprint scanner and Hi-Res Audio.

Xiaomi has also reiterated the camera capabilities of the CC9 Pro. The smartphone is confirmed to feature a Penta-lens setup. An image on the microsite lists out the detailed specifications of each sensor on the CC9 Pro.

The first sensor will be a 5MP telephoto lens with 10x hybrid zoom, 50x digital zoom. The second lens will be a 12MP portrait lens with a 50mm focal length. The loaded camera unit also features a 108MP f/1.7 sensor by Samsung. The 20MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens are placed separately below the three sensors.

The website also confirms that Mi CC9 Pro will have a water-drop notch on a curved edge display. Rumours suggest that Mi CC9 Pro will have a 6.47-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution. A recent report also stated that Xiaomi will launch the CC9 Pro in 6GB + 64GB, 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB UFS 2.1 storage variants.

First Published on Nov 4, 2019 03:47 pm

tags #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

