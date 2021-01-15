Xiaomi denies association with Chinese military after US President Trump-led govt imposes ban

Xiaomi has responded to the US ban that was imposed earlier today. The Chinese smartphone giant has refuted the claims of being affiliated with the Chinese military, and said it is not a “Communist Chinese Military Company”. Earlier in the day, Xiaomi’s Hong Kong-listed shares fell nearly 11 percent at the start of trading after the US blacklisted the smartphone maker barring investors from investing in its shares.

The US Department of Defense (DOD) added nine companies to its list of Chinese companies with military links, including Xiaomi and plane manufacturer Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (Comac). The smartphone-maker's shares had dropped 10.6 percent after the development.

Hours after the ban, Xiaomi has denied any association with the Chinese military. “The Company has been in compliance with law and operating in compliance with the relevant laws and regulations of jurisdictions where it conducts its businesses. The Company reiterates that it provides products and services for civilian and commercial use,” a Xiaomi spokesperson said.

“The Company confirms that it is not owned, controlled or affiliated with the Chinese military, and is not a “Communist Chinese Military Company” defined under the NDAA. The Company will take appropriate course of actions to protect the interests of the Company and its shareholders,” he added.

The Company is reviewing the potential consequences of the ban at the moment. Until the ban is lifted, Xiaomi will have to comply with an executive order passed by US President Donald Trump in November 2020, which restricts US investors from buying shares or related securities of any companies on the DOD's list.