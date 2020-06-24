App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi could unveil Redmi 9A on June 24 alongside Redmi 9 in China

Redmi 9A will be a watered-down version of the Redmi 9.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi could unveil the Redmi 9A alongside the Redmi 9 on June 24 in China. While the Redmi 9 has already launched in some international markets, it will be available for pre-sale orders starting June 24. 

Redmi 9A will be a watered-down version of the Redmi 9. The entry-level Xiaomi smartphone is likely to be announced alongside the Redmi 9, claims Indian tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. 

The same tipster had previously revealed all the Redmi 9A specifications. The budget smartphone is likely to feature a 6.53-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a 720 x 1600 resolution and a water-drop notch for the front camera.

Close

Redmi 9A could get powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, clubbed with Mali-G31 for graphics. The entry-level smartphone is also expected to have at least 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. We can expect a higher storage variant as well.

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi 9 launched with MediaTek G80 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras, 5,020 mAh Battery

The tipster further claims that Redmi 9A will pack a 5,000 mAh battery.

At the back, Redmi 9A will have a 13MP + 5MP dual-camera setup. For selfies, the smartphone will use a 5MP lens inside the water-drop notch.

The smartphone should make its way soon in India after its launch in China. 

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 10:50 am

tags #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi

