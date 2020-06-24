Xiaomi could unveil Redmi 9A on June 24 alongside Redmi 9 in China

Redmi 9A will be a watered-down version of the Redmi 9.
Xiaomi could unveil the Redmi 9A alongside the Redmi 9 on June 24 in China. While the Redmi 9 has already launched in some international markets, it will be available for pre-sale orders starting June 24.Redmi 9A will be a watered-down version of the Redmi 9. The entry-level Xiaomi smartphone is likely to be announced alongside the Redmi 9, claims Indian tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore.
RUMOUR: Xiaomi might also announce the Redmi 9A on June 24 along with Redmi 9 in it's homeland.#Redmi9A #Redmi9series
— Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) June 22, 2020
The same tipster had previously revealed all the Redmi 9A specifications. The budget smartphone is likely to feature a 6.53-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a 720 x 1600 resolution and a water-drop notch for the front camera.
Redmi 9A could get powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, clubbed with Mali-G31 for graphics. The entry-level smartphone is also expected to have at least 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. We can expect a higher storage variant as well.
The tipster further claims that Redmi 9A will pack a 5,000 mAh battery.
At the back, Redmi 9A will have a 13MP + 5MP dual-camera setup. For selfies, the smartphone will use a 5MP lens inside the water-drop notch.The smartphone should make its way soon in India after its launch in China.
