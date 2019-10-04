App
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi could launch Mi CC9 Pro with 108MP camera on October 24

The recently-launched Mi Mix 4 Alpha, too, features the same 108MP sensor.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi could soon launch a new variant of the CC9. The company had launched two smartphone under the series, namely CC9 and CC9e. A new leak suggests that Xiaomi could launch Mi CC9 Pro later this month.

According to a tipster, Xiaomi would launch the Mi CC9 Pro in China on October 24. As per the image uploaded by the tipster, the CC9 Pro would have a curved screen by Visionox. The CC9 Pro would also be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor.

Another detail noted by the tipster is the use of the recently unveiled Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX 108MP sensor on the CC9 Pro. Xiaomi had previously confirmed that a Mi device would launch with the Samsung 108MP camera sensor. The recently-launched Mi Mix 4 Alpha, too, features the same 108MP sensor.

The sensor would have a resolution of 12,032 x 9,024 pixels. The new sensor uses Tetracell technology to combine four pixels into one to get better low-light photos. 

Xiaomi has not confirmed the October 24 launch date as yet. The company launched the CC9 and CC9e in China during July. Both the devices share the same 48MP primary camera in the triple-camera setup. The Mi A3 available in India is a rebranded version of the Mi CC9e. 

First Published on Oct 4, 2019 07:17 pm

tags #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

