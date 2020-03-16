Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 9S launch in Malaysia on March 23

On the back, Redmi Note 9S is confirmed to feature a quad-camera setup, much like the Note 9 Pro series.
Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of Redmi Note 9S in Malaysia on March 23. The upcoming smartphone would be the third variant of the newly-launched Note 9 series, two of which — Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max — have been launched in India.The teaser poster uploaded on Twitter confirms two key Redmi Note 9S specifications. Upfront, the smartphone will sport a ‘Dot Display’, which is Xiaomi’s moniker for a centrally-aligned punch-hole cutout. The company has kept the screen size and other details currently under wraps.
The wait is over, and we are excited to announce:Redmi Note 9S, see you on 23 March 2020!#RedmiNote9S #PowerToWin #Redmi #XiaomiMY #Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/kDrKq2MrNG
— Xiaomi Malaysia #PowerToWin (@XiaomiMalaysia) March 14, 2020
On the back, Redmi Note 9S is confirmed to feature a quad-camera setup much like the Note 9 Pro series. We can expect a 48MP primary sensor, paired with an ultra-wide lens, a depth, and macro lenses.
Since the Note 9S is likely to sit below the Note 9 Pro series, the smartphone will also feature an IPS LCD panel and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Since the Note 9 Pro series feature a Snapdragon 720G, the Note 9S could feature a less powerful Snapdragon or MediaTek processor.
The battery capacity is also unknown but may support 18W fast-charging.Xiaomi India has been teasing another ‘9’ series smartphone via its social media accounts. We can expect the Note 9S to make its way soon to the Indian smartphone market.
