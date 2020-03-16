App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 9S launch in Malaysia on March 23

On the back, Redmi Note 9S is confirmed to feature a quad-camera setup, much like the Note 9 Pro series.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of Redmi Note 9S in Malaysia on March 23. The upcoming smartphone would be the third variant of the newly-launched Note 9 series, two of which — Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max — have been launched in India.

The teaser poster uploaded on Twitter confirms two key Redmi Note 9S specifications. Upfront, the smartphone will sport a ‘Dot Display’, which is Xiaomi’s moniker for a centrally-aligned punch-hole cutout. The company has kept the screen size and other details currently under wraps.

Close

On the back, Redmi Note 9S is confirmed to feature a quad-camera setup much like the Note 9 Pro series. We can expect a 48MP primary sensor, paired with an ultra-wide lens, a depth, and macro lenses.

related news

Since the Note 9S is likely to sit below the Note 9 Pro series, the smartphone will also feature an IPS LCD panel and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Since the Note 9 Pro series feature a Snapdragon 720G, the Note 9S could feature a less powerful Snapdragon or MediaTek processor.

The battery capacity is also unknown but may support 18W fast-charging.

Xiaomi India has been teasing another ‘9’ series smartphone via its social media accounts. We can expect the Note 9S to make its way soon to the Indian smartphone market.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 10:09 am

tags #gadgets #smartphones #Xiaomi

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.