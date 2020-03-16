Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 9S launch in Malaysia on March 23

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of Redmi Note 9S in Malaysia on March 23. The upcoming smartphone would be the third variant of the newly-launched Note 9 series, two of which — Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max — have been launched in India.

The teaser poster uploaded on Twitter confirms two key Redmi Note 9S specifications. Upfront, the smartphone will sport a ‘Dot Display’, which is Xiaomi’s moniker for a centrally-aligned punch-hole cutout. The company has kept the screen size and other details currently under wraps.

On the back, Redmi Note 9S is confirmed to feature a quad-camera setup much like the Note 9 Pro series. We can expect a 48MP primary sensor, paired with an ultra-wide lens, a depth, and macro lenses.

Since the Note 9S is likely to sit below the Note 9 Pro series, the smartphone will also feature an IPS LCD panel and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Since the Note 9 Pro series feature a Snapdragon 720G, the Note 9S could feature a less powerful Snapdragon or MediaTek processor.

The battery capacity is also unknown but may support 18W fast-charging.

Xiaomi India has been teasing another ‘9’ series smartphone via its social media accounts. We can expect the Note 9S to make its way soon to the Indian smartphone market.