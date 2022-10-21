English
    Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 12 series launch in China; 200 MP camera, MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC expected

    The Weibo post also confirms that the Redmi Note 12 series will have ‘two major technologies’, one of which will be a first in the world.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 21, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST

    After being listed on the website of several Chinese e-retailers, Xiaomi has officially confirmed the launch of the Redmi Note 12 series in the country. Xiaomi recently took to Weibo to make the announcement.

    While Xiaomi has not provided an official date, the Redmi Note 12 series will arrive in China in October. The Weibo post also confirms that the Redmi Note 12 series will have ‘two major technologies’, one of which will be a first in the world.

    Xiaomi is yet to reveal the specifications of the Redmi Note 12 series, although there are several rumours and speculations. First off, we are expected to see three phones in the Redmi Note 12 series, which is expected to include the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

    One of the more prevalent rumours is the addition of a 200 MP primary camera sensor on the Redmi Note 12 5G Pro+. MediaTek recently announced the Dimensity 1080 SoC and we are likely to see the new chip on the Note 12 Pro+ 5G and possibly the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G. Other rumours also hint to extremely fast 210W fast charging that could be arriving with the Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

    The Redmi Note 12 series is also expected to feature AMOLED displays with high refresh rates. We should also expect the Redmi Note 12 series to debut in India sometime in the coming months. We will provide more details about the Redmi Note 12 series as they become available in the coming days.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #MediaTek #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi
    first published: Oct 21, 2022 04:12 pm
