Xiaomi confirms Redmi K30 5G arriving on December 10

The Redmi K30 5G will have dual front cameras.
Despite unveiling the Redmi K20 series less than six months ago, Xiaomi is already gearing up to launch the Redmi K30 series. The successor to the Redmi K20 lineup recently got a confirmed launch date in China. The highly anticipated Redmi K30 series is arriving on December 10.
A poster confirming the launch date was recently shared on Redmi General Manager, Lu Weibing’s Weibo account. The poster doesn’t just confirm the launch date but also confirms two details about the Redmi K30 series.
The image also details dual front cameras housed in a punch-hole notch. We know now that at least one Redmi K30 model will feature 5G connectivity.
The Redmi K30 series could also arrive in only 5G models. The standard K30 model could use the long-rumoured Snapdragon 700 series 5G chipset, possibly the SD735 5G, while the Pro version of the K30 will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC with a Snapdragon X55 or X50 5G modem.
Some rumours also suggest that the Redmi K30 Pro will pack the next-gen Snapdragon 865 SoC, which Qualcomm will unveil in the days building up to the K30’s release. However, if this is the case, we’re unlikely to see the Redmi K30 Pro until Q1 2020 as the Titanium M6 5G will be the first smartphone to use the new chip.The Redmi K30 series is also expected to offer a quad-camera setup on the back with Sony’s latest 60-megapixel IMX686 camera sensor at the helm. Another rumour that has gained strength in the past few days is the addition of an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate on at least one of the Redmi K30 models. Xiaomi may also opt for a side-mounted fingerprint sensor rather than an in-display one.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.