Xiaomi confirms Redmi K30 5G arriving on December 10

Despite unveiling the Redmi K20 series less than six months ago, Xiaomi is already gearing up to launch the Redmi K30 series. The successor to the Redmi K20 lineup recently got a confirmed launch date in China. The highly anticipated Redmi K30 series is arriving on December 10.

A poster confirming the launch date was recently shared on Redmi General Manager, Lu Weibing’s Weibo account. The poster doesn’t just confirm the launch date but also confirms two details about the Redmi K30 series.

The image also details dual front cameras housed in a punch-hole notch. We know now that at least one Redmi K30 model will feature 5G connectivity.

The Redmi K30 series could also arrive in only 5G models. The standard K30 model could use the long-rumoured Snapdragon 700 series 5G chipset, possibly the SD735 5G, while the Pro version of the K30 will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC with a Snapdragon X55 or X50 5G modem.

Some rumours also suggest that the Redmi K30 Pro will pack the next-gen Snapdragon 865 SoC, which Qualcomm will unveil in the days building up to the K30’s release. However, if this is the case, we’re unlikely to see the Redmi K30 Pro until Q1 2020 as the Titanium M6 5G will be the first smartphone to use the new chip.