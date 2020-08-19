Xiaomi confirms Redmi 9 launch in India; likely a rebranded Redmi 9A or Redmi 9C

Xiaomi may soon launch a new budget smartphone in India under the Redmi 9 series. The company recently launched the Redmi 9 Prime (first impressions) and has now teased the launch of a new smartphone under its popular budget smartphone series.

A tweet posted by the company’s India chief Manu Kumar Jain recaps all Xiaomi launches under the Redmi Note 9 series and the Redmi 9 series. Jain has also confirmed the arrival of a new Redmi 9 smartphone.

The Redmi 9 Prime (Review) was a rebranded version of the Redmi 9 unveiled internationally. We can expect the Redmi 9 India variant to be a rebadged Redmi 9A or Redmi 9C.

Xiaomi has not confirmed the exact date of the Redmi 9 launch in India. However, we can expect the smartphone to launch by early September.

Redmi 9A specifications

Redmi 9A is powered by the budget MediaTek G25 chipset coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The Redmi 9A features the same 5,000 mAh battery and 6.53-inch display as the Redmi 9C. It runs Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top.

Redmi 9A also gets a 5 MP selfie camera housed in a waterdrop notch, while the device boasts a single 13 MP camera on the back. Redmi 9A is only available in a single variant at EUR 99 (Roughly Rs 8,500). The device is available in grey, blue, and green colour options.

Redmi 9C specifications

The Redmi 9C is one of the few smartphones to feature a MediaTek G35 SoC, the only other one being the Realme C11. The phone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support over micro-USB. The device sports a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop notch.

The notch houses a 5 MP selfie shooter. On the back, you get a 13 MP primary shooter, 5 MP macro camera, and 2 MP depth sensor. The phone runs Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. The Redmi 9C is priced at EUR 119 (Roughly Rs 10,200) for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model, while the top-end 3GB/64GB model costs EUR 139 (Roughly Rs 11,200). Colour options for the Redmi 9C, include grey, orange, and blue.