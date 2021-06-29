MARKET NEWS

Xiaomi confirms Redmi 10 series launching in India soon

The Redmi 10 series could arrive in India sometime in July.

Moneycontrol News
June 29, 2021 / 12:57 PM IST
Redmi Note 10 (Image: Pranav Hegde)

Redmi Note 10 (Image: Pranav Hegde)


Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its budget-friendly Redmi 10 series in India soon. In a new tweet, the Chinese smartphone maker confirmed that it would be bringing the Redmi 10 series soon.

The tweet reads, “Brace yourselves for the #RedmiRevolution! Hitting your screens soon!”. This suggests that the Redmi 10 series could arrive in India sometime in July.

The Redmi 10 series will replace Redmi 9 smartphones in India, including the Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9i, Redmi 9 Prime, and Redmi 9 Power. However, we may only see a couple of replacements rather than all five successors.

There are no details about which Redmi 10 phone will be arriving first or their specifications. But you can expect the price of the Redmi 10 series to fall in India’s sub-10K segment, considering the Redmi Note 10 series is priced between Rs 10,000 and
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Jun 29, 2021 12:57 pm

