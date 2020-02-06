Xiaomi confirms launch of Redmi 9A or Redmi 9 on February 11 in India

Xiaomi and Realme’s long-standing rivalry in India is showing no signs of slowing down. Moments before Realme dropped the C3, Xiaomi was quick to take to Twitter to tease the launch of not one but two upcoming smartphones under its Redmi brand.



Brace yourselves for the first #Redmi launch of 2020, launching on 11th Feb, 12 noon!

Not 1 but 2 amazing surprises are coming your way!

February 6, 2020

Xiaomi is unveiling two smartphones on February 11, which will likely be the first to debut in the Redmi 9 series. Considering the announcement coincides with the launch of the Realme C3, the upcoming handsets will probably be aimed towards the budget segment.

The first and most obvious choice would be the Redmi 9A, which will directly compete with the C3. Moreover, the tag line in the tweet “Desh Ka Dumdaar Smartphone” was the same one used for the launch of the Redmi 8A. However, since the tweet mentions two surprises; we could also see the Redmi 9 arrive alongside the 9A.

Xiaomi has already teased a few new features coming to the upcoming Redmi devices. Straight off the bat, the forthcoming Redmi device/devices will get a new and improved chipset in the form of the MediaTek G70/G80 or Snapdragon 662 chipset. The teaser also suggests that either one or both of the new smartphones will pack a 5,000 mAh battery.

Additionally, a dual-camera setup has also been teased with a secondary sensor for depth. Lastly, the new devices will be made from better material, which will be easier to grip.