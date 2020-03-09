Xiaomi confirms global launch event for Mi 10 series for March 27

It has been almost a month since Xiaomi unveiled its flagship Mi 10 series. After MWC 2020 was cancelled, the global launched date for the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro has been up in the air. However, the company recently put an end to all the rumours and speculation surrounding the global release date for the Mi 10 series.



Enough waiting!

See you on March 27th! Make sure you tune in to get all the details.#Mi10 #LightsCameraAction pic.twitter.com/8nNJ4Alyth Close March 6, 2020

The Chinese smartphone maker confirmed that the global launch event for the Mi 10 series would be held on March 27, which is a month after the originally planned event. So we could see Xiaomi’s Mi 10 series on store shelves as early as the first week of April. While the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro might not be available globally, they have already gone on sale in China to a tremendous response.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro reportedly sold out within seconds in China during its first sale, while the vanilla Mi 10 also did significantly well, if not better. Recent reports have also suggested that the Xiaomi will bring the Mi 10 series to India soon after its global launch.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 series is the company’s flagship offering that arrives with a 108-megapixel quad-camera setup, 90Hz AMOLED display, powerful performance and a premium design. The Pro variant puts a major focus on camera performance and is tied with the Oppo Find X2 Pro as the best camera smartphone on DxOMark for the time being.