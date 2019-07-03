Xiaomi claims Redmi K20 and K20 Pro sold over one million units within a month of their launch

Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 and K20 Pro have been making headlines ever since their release. Now, little over a month after the K20 Pro first showed up in China, Xiaomi has announced that both Redmi K20 and K20 Pro have already sold over one million units.



Great news, Mi Fans. Excited to announce that shipments of the #RedmiK20 series hit 1M units in the first month!

Thank you to our Mi Fans for your support! href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Redmi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Redmi #InnovationForEveryonepic.twitter.com/lCpkOSrJdC — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) 1 July 2019

Selling over one million units is quite an impressive feat, considering the Redmi K20 handsets are less than two months old. Xiaomi's Global Spokesperson, Donovan Sung, took to Twitter to share the company’s success.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing announced a promo sale in China to celebrate the achievement. Redmi K20 smartphone buyers will get a 10,000 mAh power bank, while those who opt for the K20 Pro will have the option to buy a 27W fast charger for just $5 or CNY29.

The success of the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro shouldn't come as a surprise as both handsets offer an excellent "value for money" proposition. The Redmi K20 Pro packs flagship features like a Snapdragon 855 SoC, notch-free OLED display with a pop-up selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup at a very reasonable price. The K20, on the other hand, debuted in China as one of the best under 20K smartphones you could buy with the latest Snapdragon 730 SoC and near-identical features to the Pro variant.

Xiaomi hasn’t confirmed whether the results from the sales are only from Chinese markets, but it is likely the case since the Pro version is yet to launch outside China. The Redmi K20 and K20 Pro are scheduled to arrive in India sometime this month, while other markets will only see the Redmi K20 under the Mi 9T branding.