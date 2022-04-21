Xiaomi Civi 1S launched with Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 120Hz OLED Display, 55W Charging

Xiaomi has launched a new smartphone in its Civi series in China. The Xiaomi Civi S1 is a mid-range 5G smartphone with a Snapdragon chipset, triple-camera setup, high-refresh-rate OLED panel, and a sizeable battery with fast-charging support.

Xiaomi Civi 1S Price

The Xiaomi Civi 1S features a starting price of CNY 2,299 (Roughly Rs 27,150) for the base 8GB/128GB model. The phone is available in Black, Blue, Pink, and White colour options. The likelihood of the Civi 1S making it to international markets is slim, considering the series is limited to China.

Xiaomi Civi 1S Specifications

The Xiaomi Civi 1S is powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 55W fast-charging support. It runs on Android 12 with the MIUI 13 skin on top.

The Xiaomi Civi 1S sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ micro-curved OLED panel. The screen features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Civi 1S also boasts a peak brightness of 950 nits as well as HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. The phone also boasts dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

For optics, the Xiaomi Civi 1S gets a triple-camera setup on the back, which consists of a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the handset has a 32 MP selfie camera. Connectivity options on the Civi 1S include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, an IR remote, a USB Type-C port, and more.