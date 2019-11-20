Xiaomi CEO confirms the launch of Redmi K30 5G in December

There’s been a lot of speculation going around the launch date of the Redmi K30 series. Previously it was reported that the Redmi K30 would launch sometime next year. The latest update by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun confirms that the Redmi K30 5G will launch in December.

At the Xiaomi Developer Conference (MIDC), Jun confirmed that the Redmi K30 5G will launch in December. Chinese media Anzhuo reported Jun’s confirmation of the Redmi K30 5G. This report is contrary to Redmi GM Lu Weibing’s post of the K30 5G launch happening sometime next year. It could be possible that Xiaomi might just unveil the K30 5G in December and make it available for sale in January or later.

Xiaomi has already teased some specifications of the Redmi K30 5G. Previously, Weibing had confirmed that Redmi K30 would come with 5G support. The GM revealed that Redmi K30 would support both Standalone mode (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) mode networking. NSA will rely on LTE infrastructure from communication between cell towers and servers, resulting in lower costs of 5G deployment.

The Redmi K30 will not have a pop-up camera like the Redmi K20 series. Instead, the Redmi flagship would feature a punch-hole display for the front camera like the Samsung Galaxy S10+. The upcoming smartphone could well be a first by Xiaomi to feature a punch-hole screen.

Weibing had previously confirmed that the Redmi K30 would not be the most affordable 5G smartphone, but it will follow Redmi’s pricing policy. Though he did not mention anything about the Redmi K30 Pro, we can expect Xiaomi to launch it alongside the K30.