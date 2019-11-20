App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi CEO confirms the launch of Redmi K30 5G in December

It could be possible that Xiaomi might just unveil the K30 5G in December and make it available for sale in January or later.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

There’s been a lot of speculation going around the launch date of the Redmi K30 series. Previously it was reported that the Redmi K30 would launch sometime next year. The latest update by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun confirms that the Redmi K30 5G will launch in December.

At the Xiaomi Developer Conference (MIDC), Jun confirmed that the Redmi K30 5G will launch in December. Chinese media Anzhuo reported Jun’s confirmation of the Redmi K30 5G. This report is contrary to Redmi GM Lu Weibing’s post of the K30 5G launch happening sometime next year. It could be possible that Xiaomi might just unveil the K30 5G in December and make it available for sale in January or later.

Xiaomi has already teased some specifications of the Redmi K30 5G. Previously, Weibing had confirmed that Redmi K30 would come with 5G support. The GM revealed that Redmi K30 would support both Standalone mode (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) mode networking. NSA will rely on LTE infrastructure from communication between cell towers and servers, resulting in lower costs of 5G deployment. 

Close

The Redmi K30 will not have a pop-up camera like the Redmi K20 series. Instead, the Redmi flagship would feature a punch-hole display for the front camera like the Samsung Galaxy S10+. The upcoming smartphone could well be a first by Xiaomi to feature a punch-hole screen. 

related news

Weibing had previously confirmed that the Redmi K30 would not be the most affordable 5G smartphone, but it will follow Redmi’s pricing policy. Though he did not mention anything about the Redmi K30 Pro, we can expect Xiaomi to launch it alongside the K30. 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 20, 2019 06:13 pm

tags #Redmi #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.