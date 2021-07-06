Xiaomi becomes fastest growing premium smartphone company in India: Counterpoint

Xiaomi phones in the premium segment have helped the company achieve a 14 percent market share in India. Xiaomi is now the fastest-growing smartphone company in the Rs 20,000-45,000 price category in India, according to a Counterpoint report.

Xiaomi has launched a bunch of midrange and premium smartphones in India over the last year. The company recently debuted the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (Review), which started at Rs 21,999. It sits alongside the Mi 10i (Review), which is among the best-selling 5G smartphones in India. Other smartphones in the price range include the Mi 10T series and the recently launched Mi 11X series. Xiaomi launched the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro in India on April 23. Both smartphones come in two storage options and start at Rs 29,999. Xiaomi also announced that the Mi 11X series generated sales worth Rs 300 crore within 45 days of its launch.

The news comes a day ahead of the Mi 11 Ultra (Review) sale in India. The Xiaomi smartphone goes on sale for the first time in India since its April 23 launch. Xiaomi’s flagship device will be available for purchase in limited quantities during the sale.

“With the launch of Mi 10 and Mi 11 series in the market, we have empowered our users with a premium experience, on the back of the superior design, best in class features and functionality. It is because of the trust of our consumers and Mi Fans that we have been able to reduce the gap with one of the leading premium smartphone brands. While these are early growth numbers, we are overwhelmed to see consumers upgrading to premium devices under the Mi portfolio. As we continue to grow in the market, we will look at bringing more powerful devices, and work towards making Mi a premium aspirational brand in India," Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain said.