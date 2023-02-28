 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Xiaomi announces India price for 13 Pro

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 05:06 PM IST

The smartphone features camera technology co-engineered with Leica

Xiaomi has announced the Indian pricing and availability of the Xiaomi 13 Pro in India, with the smartphone's "early access sale" beginning on March 6.

Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G will be priced at Rs 79,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It will be available in white and black with a ceramic back.