Xiaomi announces India price for 13 Pro

Xiaomi has announced the Indian pricing and availability of the Xiaomi 13 Pro in India, with the smartphone's "early access sale" beginning on March 6.

Also Read | Xiaomi teases wireless augmented reality glasses

Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G will be priced at Rs 79,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It will be available in white and black with a ceramic back.

ICICI Bank card holders are eligible for a discount of Rs 10,000 and customers can get an exchange bonus of Rs 8,000 on non-Xiaomi/Redmi devices.

For brand loyalists, exchanging their old Xiaomi or Redmi devices can get them an exchange bonus of Rs 12,000.

The early access sale for the smartphone will go live at 12 noon on March 6 on mi.com, select Mi homes and Mi Studios. The first 1000 people to buy the phone will get an exclusive Xiaomi 13 Pro merchandise box.

Regular sales for the smartphone will start at 12 noon on March 10 on mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes, and authorized Mi retail partners.

Also Read | MWC 2023 | A roundup of most talked-about smartphones at the biggest mobile tradeshow

Specifications

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Gen 2 chipset, which is paired with 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

On the front, is a 6.73-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate of 1Hz-120Hz, and support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and the HLG format. It has a peak brightness of 1900 nits.

For optics, the device gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and Hyper OIS.

There’s a 50-megapixel floating telephoto camera with Leica’s Floating Lens element and a 50-megapixel ultrawide unit with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, there’s a 32 MP selfie camera.

The 13 Pro is powered by a 4820 mAh battery which supports 120W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging.